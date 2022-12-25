Whitmer wishes Michigan troops a happy holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer called deployed troops from Michigan to wish them a happy holiday.

She spoke to the Michigan National Guard (MING) which is actively deployed around the world. That included Airmen currently serving in Guantanamo Bay and Djibouti, Soldiers serving in Arizona and Texas, and Soldiers deployed to Maryland in support of U.S. Cyber Command.

“Michiganders who serve in uniform sacrifice precious time with their families during the holiday season to keep us safe,” said Whitmer. “They step up to protect Michigan communities and work hard to perform their duties on missions around the nation and the world. As we gather with loved ones this holiday season, I encourage every Michigander to reflect on and honor our service members and their families and pray for their safe return home.”

They are members of the:

110th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard (Battle Creek)

127th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard (Harrison Township)

Bravo Company of the 1-112th Security and Support, Michigan Army National Guard (Grand Ledge)

172nd Cyber Protection Team of the Michigan Army National Guard (Lansing)

The adjutant general, and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers said that there are more than 1,000 members of the MING serving away from their homes.

