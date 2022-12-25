Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small businesses said on Saturday that they are seeing fewer people in stores because of the snow storm.

Two businesses in Lansing said the storm impacted their stores, which usually see more shoppers on one of the busiest shopping times of the year.

Melissa Sterenberg, a local artist who works at Great Lakes Art and Gifts, said that shoppers came in before the weekend to beat the storm.

“I worked on Thursday and the store was packed,” said Sterenberg. “So I think that most of the people said we’re trying to get it all done now because we hear this big storm is coming, and as you can see very little foot traffic today.”

Many neighboring businesses have been impacted by bad driving conditions as well. Metro Retro Owner Ted Stewart said he had a good week of business but he saw lower sales than usual.

Julie Keehbauch said she braced the storm to support a local business and get one last holiday gift for her son.

“I picked up my son at the airport the other day and wanted to first up his Christmas shopping in Old Town and he spotted a couple of things that he thought would be nice for their apartment so I wanted to come back and get them,” said Keehbauch.

Great Lakes Art and Gifts said they had roughly the same amount of sales this holiday season as in 2021.

