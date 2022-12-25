Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon announces return for another season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Linebacker/Defensive End Jacoby Windmon announced via Social Media that he’s returning for another season in East Lansing.

Windmon, a Senior transfer from UNLV, played in eight games for the Spartans and recorded five and a half sacks, six forced fumbles, and an interception (against Wisconsin).

He was names the Big Ten Defensive player of the Week three times and even won the Bronco Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week in after his performance against Wisconsin.

He also won the Walter Camp National Defensive player of the Week against Akron.

Windmon’s season was cut short when he was suspended for his involvement in the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium that saw seven players suspended from the Michigan State football team.

Windmon was charged with assault and battery. He’s since been reinstated.

He transferred from UNLV, where he spent three seasons with the Rebels.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.