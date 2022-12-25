First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The road crews across Mid-Michigan continue to work hard to make for safe travel across the area, but the weather will continue to work against them today. High temperatures today will be near 20º, a temperature where salt is not too effective in melting ice. Scattered snow showers continue today, but they should not be as intense as the snow showers parts of the area saw on Saturday. The wind will not be as strong today, but wind gusts near 25 MPH remain possible into the early afternoon hours causing blowing snow. Be alert to changing conditions on the roads if you are planning on some travel today.

Tonight we continue with on and off snow showers. Low temperatures again tonight will be near 10º. Gusty winds are not a concern tonight. Plan on a southwest wind at 5-15 MPH, a big improvement over the past three days.

An area of low pressure passing south of Michigan early Monday morning may brush us with an inch or two of snow. We could actually see a few peeks at the sun Monday afternoon. Still quite cold on Monday with high temperatures in the low 20s, but at least the wind chill will not be so biting.

Tuesday and Wednesday promise a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures return to the mid 20s Tuesday and the upper 30s Wednesday. If you think the upper 30s are warm, just wait until the end of the week. We warm into the upper 40s Thursday and high temperatures will be near 50º for Friday and the coming weekend. With the warm-up plan on rain showers at times Thursday through New Year’s Day.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 25, 2022

Average High: 33º Average Low 21º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1982

Lansing Record Low: -17° 2000

Jackson Record High: 64º 1982

Jackson Record Low: -12º 2000

