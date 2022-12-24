Michigan plow drivers warn drivers of blowing snow, ice on roads

By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow plow trucks were out early Friday morning to clear the roads as soon as the snow started to accumulate.

A powerful winter storm made its way to Michigan overnight, bringing snow, ice, strong winds and power outages.

Land Visions in Lansing started cleaning roads and parking lots the minute snow started to pile up.

“This one’s going to be a little tougher because of the wind that’s following the snow,” said owner Brian Bertsch. “We’ve just got to keep our heads up and know that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Ree Baker, with the Ingham County Road Department, said one of the challenges he faces while trying to clear snow is other drivers. Because of the high winds, he said he’s already plowed the same roads less than 10 minutes apart.

“The wind blows it and it covers the road back up soon as we do it,” Baker said. “That’s probably what makes a day like today bad.”

He said north and south roads will have to be plowed repeatedly because the direction the wind is blowing causes snow to pile up. Roads going east and west aren’t as bad.

Snow plow drivers said there’s an additional, hidden danger: ice underneath the snow and the time it takes for salt to work in the cold conditions. They’re encouraging drivers to either stay home or to drive slowly to make it home safely.

It’s state law to move over when you see an emergency vehicle on the road.

