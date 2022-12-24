On The Job Report: 12/23/2022
3 jobs submitted to WILX for “On the Job Report” 12/23/2022
Production Assemblers
THE SHYFT GROUP
Salary:
$16.50/hour
Description:
The Shyft Group is actively hiring individuals with a good attitude who enjoy working with their hands to build a product on our 1st and 3rd Shift Assembly lines.
Our starting pay rates are:
1st Shift: $16.50 per hour + $0.75 per hour perfect attendance bonus
3rd Shift: $17.50 per hour + $0.75 per hour perfect attendance bonus
Join a growing company that offers benefits from day 1 and advancement opportunities!
To follow up on your application, please text: (517) 200-3754.
WHAT’S THE JOB?
Assembly or installation of various truck body parts.
Requirements:
Mechanically inclined and skilled with hand, air and power tools.
Must be detail oriented and be very meticulous about your work.
Perform as a team member which requires the ability to learn, perform and rotate to other workstations.
Perform the above within acceptable quality, quantity, performance and safety standards.
How to Apply:
Text (517)200-3754 to schedule an interview.
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/64811582
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 64811582
Customer Service Specialist, full time
MAHONEY AND ASSOCIATES
Salary:
$
Description:
Mahoney and Associates is seeking someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment to join our team. This person will be responsible for all aspects of order processing:
- Order intake
- Vendor management
- Monitor production timelines via email and phone calls
- Data entry
- Sorting and processing inventory
Mahoney and Associates, Inc. is a full service promotional products company headquartered in mid-Michigan.
Requirements:
Full time, in person work, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday
- High school diploma or GED
- At least one year of experience in an office setting
- Familiarity with Microsoft Office
- Excellent organizational skills
- Ability to lift 40 pounds
- Familiarity with Quickbooks Online a plus
How to Apply:
Send PDF of resume and cover letter to: jen@mahoneypromo.com
Ensure your submission includes your last name and first initial in the file name.
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/94722835
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 94722835
Masonry Superintendent/Foreman
COMPLETE ENCLOSURES
Salary:
$75,000/year
Description:
Lansing Area Masonry Subcontractor in search of experienced masonry foreman.
Complete Enclosures is a non-union masonry subcontractor in the Lansing area with family-oriented workplace providing industry leading wages, profit sharing bonus’, health insurance, paid time off, and 401K.
Requirements:
Applicant should have at least 5 years experience as a journeyman bricklayer. Knowledge of job site setup, production and crew management/leadership. Applicant should have experience with OSHA regulations, hydraulic and tube scaffolding, and rough terrain forklifts. Drivers license and reliable vehicle are necessary.
How to Apply:
Email: Jdavenport@CompleteEnclosures.com
Call: Jon @ 517-230-9266
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7362885
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 7362885
