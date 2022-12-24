On The Job Report: 12/23/2022

Production Assemblers

THE SHYFT GROUP

Salary:

$16.50/hour

Description:

The Shyft Group is actively hiring individuals with a good attitude who enjoy working with their hands to build a product on our 1st and 3rd Shift Assembly lines.

Our starting pay rates are:

1st Shift: $16.50 per hour + $0.75 per hour perfect attendance bonus

3rd Shift: $17.50 per hour + $0.75 per hour perfect attendance bonus

Join a growing company that offers benefits from day 1 and advancement opportunities!

To follow up on your application, please text: (517) 200-3754.

WHAT’S THE JOB?

Assembly or installation of various truck body parts.

Requirements:

Mechanically inclined and skilled with hand, air and power tools.

Must be detail oriented and be very meticulous about your work.

Perform as a team member which requires the ability to learn, perform and rotate to other workstations.

Perform the above within acceptable quality, quantity, performance and safety standards.

How to Apply:

Text (517)200-3754 to schedule an interview.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/64811582

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 64811582

Customer Service Specialist, full time

MAHONEY AND ASSOCIATES

Salary:

$

Description:

Mahoney and Associates is seeking someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment to join our team. This person will be responsible for all aspects of order processing:

Order intake

Vendor management

Monitor production timelines via email and phone calls

Data entry

Sorting and processing inventory

Mahoney and Associates, Inc. is a full service promotional products company headquartered in mid-Michigan.

Requirements:

Full time, in person work, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday

High school diploma or GED

At least one year of experience in an office setting

Familiarity with Microsoft Office

Excellent organizational skills

Ability to lift 40 pounds

Familiarity with Quickbooks Online a plus

How to Apply:

Send PDF of resume and cover letter to: jen@mahoneypromo.com

Ensure your submission includes your last name and first initial in the file name.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/94722835

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 94722835

Masonry Superintendent/Foreman

COMPLETE ENCLOSURES

Salary:

$75,000/year

Description:

Lansing Area Masonry Subcontractor in search of experienced masonry foreman.

Complete Enclosures is a non-union masonry subcontractor in the Lansing area with family-oriented workplace providing industry leading wages, profit sharing bonus’, health insurance, paid time off, and 401K.

Requirements:

Applicant should have at least 5 years experience as a journeyman bricklayer. Knowledge of job site setup, production and crew management/leadership. Applicant should have experience with OSHA regulations, hydraulic and tube scaffolding, and rough terrain forklifts. Drivers license and reliable vehicle are necessary.

How to Apply:

Email: Jdavenport@CompleteEnclosures.com

Call: Jon @ 517-230-9266

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7362885

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 7362885

