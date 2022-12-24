Family gets answers in 2018 Bath Township homicide

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a bittersweet Christmas for the family of a hunter killed in Bath Township.

Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed Nov. 16, 2018 while he was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area.

His body was found with his wallet, backpack, shotgun and traditional Hmong knife missing. He was still wearing hunter’s orange.

After more than four years, Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway were arrested Wednesday night by Michigan State Police in connection with Yang’s death.

His daughter said she always had hope that there would be justice for her father.

“We’ve been waiting for this call for four years, one month, six days,” Mai Yang said. “Is this a dream?”

Mai Yang wasn’t expecting the call from Bath Township police that let her know two suspects were arrested.

“It’s nice to enjoy that we know someone is being held accountable for our dad,” Mai Yang said.

While it took years to find a suspect, she said she was always hopeful because the police never let the case go cold. Every year, the Bath Township Police Department asked the public for help on the case.

“It was a bittersweet phone call for us this time,” Mai Yang said. “It’s just kind of like, it’s the holiday. It’s a blessing to have this for a holiday. I was like, ‘Am I going to spend another holiday not knowing who did it?’”

Olson and Rodway have been charged with felony murder and are being held without bond. They are expected to return to court Jan. 5.

