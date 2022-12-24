John Dewane appointed to Ingham County Prosecutor

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Dewane has been appointed as Ingham County Prosecutor.

Dewane will be appointed from Dec. 31 2022 to 2024. Dewane has worked in the prosecutor’s office since 2001 where he conducted over 80 felony trials, as well as multiple homicide cases. Prior to that, he was an attorney in private practice at St. Joseph Michigan, and represented criminal defendants as well as local governments prosecuting people for traffic violations.

Dewane said in a statement that he was honored to be appointed.

“We must work together to address violent crimes, working with police in Lansing and across the county. Police and prosecutors are on the front lines of addressing the increase in gun violence in our county, and we must improve this crucial partnership as we investigate and prosecute violent crimes such as homicides and gun crimes.”

He also said that he looks forward to advocating for victims of crimes and making sure their voices are heard.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in Bath Township dies due to ‘extreme cold exposure’
Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of Saint Johns were arrested...
Two arrested in connection with 2018 homicide of hunter
Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter.
Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day continues Saturday
Snow And Blowing Snow This Afternoon
First Alert Weather Day continues for more travel impacts Saturday
Family gets answers in 2018 Bath Township homicide