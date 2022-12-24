John Dewane appointed to Ingham County Prosecutor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Dewane has been appointed as Ingham County Prosecutor.

Dewane will be appointed from Dec. 31 2022 to 2024. Dewane has worked in the prosecutor’s office since 2001 where he conducted over 80 felony trials, as well as multiple homicide cases. Prior to that, he was an attorney in private practice at St. Joseph Michigan, and represented criminal defendants as well as local governments prosecuting people for traffic violations.

Dewane said in a statement that he was honored to be appointed.

“We must work together to address violent crimes, working with police in Lansing and across the county. Police and prosecutors are on the front lines of addressing the increase in gun violence in our county, and we must improve this crucial partnership as we investigate and prosecute violent crimes such as homicides and gun crimes.”

He also said that he looks forward to advocating for victims of crimes and making sure their voices are heard.

