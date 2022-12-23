Your Health: Protecting your brain and cognitive vitality

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A common belief among the public is that aging is a downhill slope, such as struggling to learn new skills and something that ultimately ends in dementia.

Doctors say these negative assumptions about the ability to grow and learn can create a bad cycle of mental inactivity and decline. However, new research offers a more positive view of cognitive function in older adults.

Cognitive vitality is essential to the quality of life and survival in old age. With normal aging, cognitive changes such as slowed speed of processing are common.

“Dementia is a general word.,” says Dr. James E. Galvin, a professor of neurology & psychiatry at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. “It describes a change in memory and thinking abilities that interfere with their everyday activities.”

Scientific research suggests that there are steps linked to cognitive health. Making these steps a part of your routine could help you function better.

The first step is eating for your brain. There is growing evidence that specific diets, including the Mediterranean diet, may promote brain health. These healthy, balanced options include whole foods such as fish, nuts, and vegetables rich in vitamins, nutrients, and omega-3 fatty acids.

The second step is getting enough sleep. Impaired sleep contributes to cognitive decline and may increase your risk of Alzheimer’s. To protect your brain, establish a bedtime routine, maintain a regular sleep schedule, and treat any sleep-disordered breathing such as apnea.

One more step to protect your brain power is to be social. Loneliness and depression can impair cognitive health, causing memory loss and attention deficits. Maintain and build your social connections. And if you experience depression, get support.

“If you could live your whole life well, it’s much more important than living your life long,” said Dr. Galvin.

Other ways to protect your brain health include exercising, controlling your stress, continuing to learn, and managing chronic illnesses like arthritis.

