Your Health: Polio making a comeback

It’s a disease that spreads from person to person and can cause paralysis and death in people who are not vaccinated against it.
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If it seems like we’ve been battling one virus after another for the past two years you’re right.

Now, federal officials are stepping up to monitor and potentially fight the spread of polio. It’s a disease that spreads from person to person and can cause paralysis and death in people who are not vaccinated against it.

If you’re 70 or older, you’ll remember a machine called the iron lung that kept polio patients breathing.

“Before the polio vaccine, polio was a very scary disease,” said Dr. Tom Murray, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Yale University.

But now, decades after Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine was approved for use, polio is making headlines again. In the summer of 2022, health experts identified one case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated man in New York.

Dr. Murray says even though the polio vaccine is part of the series of shots routinely given in childhood, there are pockets of unvaccinated people in the United States.

“We need about 80% of individuals to be vaccinated for herd immunity,” Dr. Murray said. “While we have that, kind of, across the entire population, there are areas where it’s less than 80% and those groups are at risk.”

Experts in New York have also found polio in the wastewater, which means the virus is present and people are either having mild symptoms such as fever, an upset stomach, and aches – or no symptoms at all.

Dr. Murray says because there is no cure for polio, prevention is key. He recommends parents make sure their kids are up to date on their scheduled vaccines since the polio vaccine is given in four separate doses between the ages of two months and six years.

Health experts say most adults received the polio vaccine as children and should not need to be vaccinated. They also say it is very rare to get paralytic polio if you are vaccinated.

