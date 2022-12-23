Your Health: Healing ACL tears with a new treatment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether you’re a weekend warrior, amateur athlete, or a pro, tearing your anterior cruciate ligament, commonly known as the ACL, can sideline you for several months, possibly even a year.

Nearly 200,000 ACL reconstruction surgeries are performed in the US each year. Now, there’s a new, less invasive treatment option that can get athletes back in the game faster than ever before.

With every leg lift, Jenna Richardson is one step closer to getting back to the things she loves.

“About every other weekend when we can fly all over the world to ski,” Richardson said. “I love to surf, and we travel all around the world for that, too.”

But it was the last run of the day on her mountain bike that stopped her in her tracks.

“I was riding down a big rock and the back of the bike kind of flew around to the front of the bike,” Richardson recalls. “My front tire got stuck and my knee went with it.”

She had completely torn her ACL, a band of tissue that runs through the center of the knee. In the past, Dr. Tim Wang, an orthopedic surgeon at Scripps Clinic San Diego, would need to build a new ACL from tissue from the patient’s other healthy knee or cadaver tissue, requiring two surgical sites.

Now, this tiny implant is repairing ligaments from the inside out in one procedure.

“This is one of the first times that we’re able to repair somebody’s own ACL and support it as it heals with a collagen sponge,” said Dr. Wang

Through a tiny incision, surgeons stitch the ligaments together, then insert the bridge-enhanced ACL repair, or BEAR, implant between the torn ligaments.

“It’s about the size of a marshmallow and we soak it and load it with the patient’s own blood and insert that into the knee through a small incision,” said Dr. Wang.

The collagen helps to heal the gap between the two ends of the ruptured ligament. The patient’s body absorbs the implant material within a few months.

Just a few weeks out from surgery, Jenna is hoping to lose her crutches soon and hopes to get back to doing what she loves.

Benefits of the procedure include less time in the operating room and a shorter recovery time. To receive the BEAR implant, you must be at least 14 years old, with a complete rupture of the ACL. It must also be implanted within 50 days of the injury.

