Your Health: Giving patients a second chance through immunotherapy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fever, weight loss, chest pain, back pain — all these symptoms are signs of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It’s a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system and travels quickly throughout the body.

Now, a new immunotherapy is giving patients a second chance they never thought they would have.

It takes a lot of years in the business to toss a pizza like a pro.

“As long as I can remember, pizza’s been a part of my life,” said Chuck Fata. He puts everything he has into running the family’s four Italian restaurants.

But in 2014, a constant dull back pain threw chuck for a loop.

“We got an MRI to see what was going on,” Fata recalls. “It was cancer, and I couldn’t believe it.” Chuck was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He had chemo, a bone marrow transplant, and even had half of his stomach, part of his pancreas, and his spleen removed.

But the cancer continued to spread. City of Hope hematologist Tanya Siddiqi suggested CAR T-cell therapy.

“CAR T-cell therapy is a way to take a patient’s own immune cells, the healthy immune cells called T cells, and to change them in the lab in a way that instead of looking for infections to fight infections,” Dr. Siddiqi explained. “The CAR T-Cells then are trained to look for the lymphoma and fight the lymphoma instead.”

Chuck’s own T-cells were genetically engineered in the lab to target a specific protein found in cancer cells.

“It takes about two to four weeks for the CAR T-cells to be manufactured,” Dr. Siddiqi said. “Then, right after some chemo, we give patients back their CAR T-cells, and within a month, we see that oftentimes, patients are in a complete remission.”

A month after his infusion, Chuck got the good news.

“She said, ‘you’re in remission’ and that was kind of unbelievable to hear,” he recalled.

“I would say cured,” Dr. Siddiqi said. “If you go beyond five years in his type of disease, we call it a cure.” “CAR T-cells not only saved my life, but they also gave me the same life,” Chuck said. “I had it before cancer and that - that is amazing.”

Dr. Siddiqi says 40 to 45% of her non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma patients who had no other options, were saved and are alive five years after their remission due to the new CAR T-cell therapy.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.