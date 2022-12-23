Your Health: The 10 second balance test

So how good is your balance?
So how good is your balance? Here's an easy way to find out.
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Falls are the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide and they’re often due to a problem with balance. Did you know, a simple ten-second test could measure your balance?

So how good is your balance? An easy way to find out is to try this simple test: stand on one foot for ten seconds. You get three tries.

In a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, 20% of the older adults tested didn’t pass the test. The study also found the inability to balance was linked to a two-fold risk of death within 10 years.

If you failed the test, don’t fret. There are ways to improve your balance! Strength training, aerobics, tai chi, and yoga poses can all help with stability.

“What yoga does is it calms you down and allows you to be more aware of your body and aware of your surroundings,” said yoga studio owner Angie Winn.

The simple mountain stance is a good place to start. Make sure your feet are firmly rooted on the ground. Tree pose is another good one for beginners. Place your hand on a chair at first if you’re wobbly. The half-moon pose can also help you improve balance. Use a yoga block for support if you need it. The triangle pose can increase your flexibility while prompting you to remain steady and stable.

Remember to breathe through your poses and remain calm.

“The more that we can calm down and become focused, then, the more our balance will improve quickly,” said Winn.

If you try the one-legged test, it’s a good idea to have a wall or a chair nearby for safety in case you need support. After you have mastered it with your eyes open, try it with them closed, but keep that chair close!

