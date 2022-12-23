Woman in Bath Township dies due to ‘extreme cold exposure’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An 82-year-old woman in Bath Township died Friday due to the cold weather.

According to authorities, a snow plow driver was clearing a parking lot at the Timber Ridge Village assisted living community at about 7 a.m. when they saw a woman curled up in the snow.

When notified, employees at Timber Ridge Village took the woman inside where staff and emergency personnel attempted to treat the woman for “extreme cold exposure.” They were assisted by the Meridian Township Fire Department and Bath Township Police.

Police said the woman was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where she died.

The Bath Township Police is investigating the incident.

