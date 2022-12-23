Winter storm leaves thousands of Michiganders without power

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe weather has moved into Michigan, causing icy roads and power outages across the area.

As of 3:30 p.m., Friday, more than 4,000 Consumers Energy customers and 12,000 DTE Energy customers are without power. The Lansing Board of Water and Light currently does not have any outages reported.

With winds expected to reach up to 50 mph, more outages are expected.

Consumers Energy has 165 crews in the field working to restore power.

Remember; If you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 or the Lansing Board of Water and Light by calling 877-295-5001.

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.

