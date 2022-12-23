Winter storm leaves thousands of Michiganders without power

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe weather has moved into Michigan, causing icy roads and power outages across the area.

List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan

As of 3:30 p.m., Friday, more than 4,000 Consumers Energy customers and 12,000 DTE Energy customers are without power. The Lansing Board of Water and Light currently does not have any outages reported.

With winds expected to reach up to 50 mph, more outages are expected.

Consumers Energy has 165 crews in the field working to restore power.

Remember; If you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 or the Lansing Board of Water and Light by calling 877-295-5001.

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of Saint Johns were arrested...
Two arrested in connection with 2018 homicide of hunter
Authorities tell News 10 that hot embers were festering in the building and the wind has caused...
Crews respond to a second fire at Knob Hill Apartment Complex in Okemos
Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan
Meridian Township Fire Department is responding to an active fire at 2300 Knob Hill Drive off...
1 killed in Knob Hill Apartment fire in Okemos
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days continue into the weekend

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Winter Survival Guide
AG Nessel argues against discrimination based on sexual orientation
AG Nessel urges Appellate Court to reject attack on Federal LGBTQ Anti-Discrimination Protections
First Alert Weather Days continue as travel remains difficult
(Source: MGN)
Halfway through a 3-day stretch of First Alert Weather