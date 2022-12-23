Sunday Staudt Show Will Air This Week end on WILX TV

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX-TV’s Sunday Staudt on Sports will air a holiday festive show at 11am this Sunday. The program is in its 27th year. The show will take a mid winter break for two weeks with no shows scheduled for January 1 and January 8. The show resumes January 15th and will air each Sunday through March.

