State Emergency Operations Center activated due to Michigan winter storm

“We will continue to work with local officials and are prepared to offer the full weight of state resources to respond to the storm.”
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State Emergency Operations Center was activated Friday afternoon due to the hazardous weather conditions.

The activation allows local government to get more help as it deals with the impact of the winter storm.

According to Michigan State Police, municipalities had initially been coordinating with the state to make sure there were enough first responders, utility repair crews, road crews and warming shelters available. The State Emergency Operations Center will provide additional state resources to local communities.

“Our top priority right now is keeping Michiganders safe. I am grateful to our first responders, road maintenance crews, utility crews and volunteers at warming centers who are working hard to keep people safe and warm,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “By taking this next step to activate the State Emergency Operations Center, we are making sure that our response is coordinated and that resources are available to impacted communities.”

Officials said the State Emergency Operations Center will assess community needs and will take action to protect public health and safety. Michiganders are urged to avoid travel that is not essential for the rest of Friday.

