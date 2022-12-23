South Carolina sex offender sentenced for child exploitation following HSI Detroit investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Dec. 19, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie Salazar announced that 35-year-old Christopher James Masterson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina was sentenced to 30 years in the Bureau of Prisons for the sexual exploitation of minor children.

Masterson engaged in a multi-year process of grooming a minor victim, ultimately convincing her to send live video footage of sexual acts involving herself and a sibling via social media. He was arrested after traveling from South Carolina to Chippewa County, Michigan to engage in sexual conduct with the victim. When law enforcement seized his phone, they found sexually explicit videos of the victim with Masterson directing her activities.

“This horrific type of predatory conduct harms the most vulnerable members of our society leaving irreparable damage in its wake,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten, who joined Salazar in the announcement. “Those who seek to exploit children should know that my office will bring them to justice.

U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff noted that Masterson was one of the top two or three most egregious sex offenders she had sentenced. Masterson will be on supervised release for 10 years when he gets out of prison.

“HSI and our law enforcement partners will continue to prioritize the safety and security of children in our communities,” said Salazar. “For our team, the work of caring for the victims of these despicable crimes is just as important as bringing predators like Masterson to justice.”

This incident was investigated by HSI Detroit, the Sault Ste. Marie Tribal Police, the Michigan State Police, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, and U.S. Border Patrol.

Anyone with information or concerns about possible child exploitation should contact local law enforcement.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.