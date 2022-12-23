People’s Council of Lansing to protest City’s ‘Code Blue’ for disregard of unhoused population

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The People’s Council of Lansing (TPC) is staging an emergency protest outside of City Hall on Friday. They said after reviewing the City of Lansing’s “Code Blue” plan for unhoused population safety during the snowstorm and cold snap, that they are very disappointed in the City’s continued lack of accountability.

Since mid-November, TPC, Cardboard Prophets, Punks with Lunch, and other community agencies have been highlighting the need for a 24/7 warming center.

TPC continues to mention the City’s Code Blue plan relies solely on private entities providing support to the unhoused community.

The Department of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division have begun initiating their policies for extreme cold temperatures, known as the “Code Blue Policy” on Wednesday.

