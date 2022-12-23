In My View: MSU newcomers have opportunity

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okay signing days are done and Michigan State has at least 27 new players on the roster for next season.

Whether they will be an upgrade remains to be seen but many new faces figure to be on the field this fall. Quarterback is even wide open and it’s no lock as I understand it that Payton Thorne just inherits a third straight season as the starter.

MSU went 5-7 and had holes on both sides of the ball. For sure there is plenty of opportunity in spring and August practices for the newcomers.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of Saint Johns were arrested...
Two arrested in connection with 2018 homicide of hunter
Authorities tell News 10 that hot embers were festering in the building and the wind has caused...
Crews respond to a second fire at Knob Hill Apartment Complex in Okemos
Meridian Township Fire Department is responding to an active fire at 2300 Knob Hill Drive off...
1 killed in Knob Hill Apartment fire in Okemos
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days continue into the weekend
Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan

Latest News

In My View: Michigan is a football state
In My View: Ishbia’s big purchase of the Phoenix Suns
In My View: Lions fate with the playoffs
In My View: MSU needs more quarterback help