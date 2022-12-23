In My View: MSU newcomers have opportunity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okay signing days are done and Michigan State has at least 27 new players on the roster for next season.

Whether they will be an upgrade remains to be seen but many new faces figure to be on the field this fall. Quarterback is even wide open and it’s no lock as I understand it that Payton Thorne just inherits a third straight season as the starter.

MSU went 5-7 and had holes on both sides of the ball. For sure there is plenty of opportunity in spring and August practices for the newcomers.

