Michigan State Police urge residents to slow down after dozens of crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities across Michigan are urging residents to slow down or not drive following several crashes Friday.

At about 7:30 a.m., a northbound driver on US-127 lost control and struck a tow truck that was pulling a car out of a ditch. No injuries were reported.

Eastbound I-94 was closed down due to a semi truck crash in Berrien County that turned into a multiple-car pileup. A few miles down the interstate in Van Buren County, a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck. The trooper is expected to be OK.

Footage of 9 semi tractor trailer crash; I-94 at mm #41, Watervliet Twp, Berrien County pic.twitter.com/6DvPw3Cvuw — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) December 23, 2022

The westbound lanes of I-94 were closed down just outside of Kalamazoo due to a jackknifed semi truck. Jackknifed semi trucks also shut down the northbound lanes of I-196 in Allegan County and the northbound lanes of I-75, just south of Saginaw.

US-131 was shut down at 84th due to a crash involving roughly a dozen vehicles.

A head-on collision between a semi truck and a postal vehicle on M-57 hospitalized a postal worker with serious injuries.

Michiganders are urged to avoid travel that is not essential for the rest of Friday.

Michigan State Police are recommending drivers check the Department of Transportation’s MiDrive map for road conditions, plan ahead and leave extra time to reach your destination.

More safety tips can be found on the official Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning website here.

