Local bands, choirs provide musical background in new holiday special
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – As families celebrate Christmas day with family and friends, a new holiday special will feature some of the season’s favorite songs.
WILX-TV 10 will present “A Mid-Michigan Christmas Celebration” on Christmas Day. The show will air at the following times on Sunday, December 25: 6:00-8:00 a.m., 6:00-6:30 p.m., 11:00-11:30 p.m.
The special will feature vocal and instrumental musicians from mid-Michigan schools:
- Bellevue Junior-Senior High School Band
- Charlotte High School Choirs and Symphony Band
- Charlotte Middle School Choirs
- DeWitt High School Chamber Choir
- Grass Lake High School Select Choir
- Greater Lansing Adventist School Handbell Choir
- Hillsdale College Chapel Choir
- Middle School at Parkside Choir, Jazz Band, and Symphonic Band (Jackson)
- North Adams-Jerome High School Band
- Northwest High School Mountie Band
- School of Rock House Band (East Lansing)
- Williamston High School Jazz Band and Symphony Band
