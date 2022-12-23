Local bands, choirs provide musical background in new holiday special

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – As families celebrate Christmas day with family and friends, a new holiday special will feature some of the season’s favorite songs.

WILX-TV 10 will present “A Mid-Michigan Christmas Celebration” on Christmas Day. The show will air at the following times on Sunday, December 25: 6:00-8:00 a.m., 6:00-6:30 p.m., 11:00-11:30 p.m.

The special will feature vocal and instrumental musicians from mid-Michigan schools:

Bellevue Junior-Senior High School Band

Charlotte High School Choirs and Symphony Band

Charlotte Middle School Choirs

DeWitt High School Chamber Choir

Grass Lake High School Select Choir

Greater Lansing Adventist School Handbell Choir

Hillsdale College Chapel Choir

Middle School at Parkside Choir, Jazz Band, and Symphonic Band (Jackson)

North Adams-Jerome High School Band

Northwest High School Mountie Band

School of Rock House Band (East Lansing)

Williamston High School Jazz Band and Symphony Band

