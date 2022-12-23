Local bands, choirs provide musical background in new holiday special

A Mid-Michigan Christmas Celebration
A Mid-Michigan Christmas Celebration(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – As families celebrate Christmas day with family and friends, a new holiday special will feature some of the season’s favorite songs.

WILX-TV 10 will present “A Mid-Michigan Christmas Celebration” on Christmas Day. The show will air at the following times on Sunday, December 25: 6:00-8:00 a.m., 6:00-6:30 p.m., 11:00-11:30 p.m.

The special will feature vocal and instrumental musicians from mid-Michigan schools:

  • Bellevue Junior-Senior High School Band
  • Charlotte High School Choirs and Symphony Band
  • Charlotte Middle School Choirs
  • DeWitt High School Chamber Choir
  • Grass Lake High School Select Choir
  • Greater Lansing Adventist School Handbell Choir
  • Hillsdale College Chapel Choir
  • Middle School at Parkside Choir, Jazz Band, and Symphonic Band (Jackson)
  • North Adams-Jerome High School Band
  • Northwest High School Mountie Band
  • School of Rock House Band (East Lansing)
  • Williamston High School Jazz Band and Symphony Band

