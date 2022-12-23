Last of 7 Michigan defendants sentenced for nationwide wire fraud conspiracy targeting Walmart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The last of seven defendants were sentenced for a retail theft and wire fraud scheme that was executed at hundreds of Walmart stores in 38 states. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten made the announcement on Friday morning.

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker sentenced the leader of the conspiracy, Adarius Ferguson, of Benton Harbor, to 144 months in prison.

“This sentence marks the end of rampant crime sprees by six men who stole from and conducted fraudulent returns at over 300 Walmart stores across the nation,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.

As part of the conspiracy, the codefendants stole high-priced electronics, such as internet routers, Apple products, and iRobot vacuums, from Walmart stores. They also purchased high-priced electronic goods matching those that were stolen. Using a variety of means, including altered Walmart receipts from purchased goods, and used them to conduct returns of both the stolen goods and the purchased goods, effectively getting double the return value for each item they purchased as part of the scheme.

“Brazen is exactly the way to describe what happened. People just piling up electronic equipment and walking out the front door, with the goal of going back in to ‘return’ the product,” said Judge Jonker.

The following seven men were sentenced as part of the scheme:

Adarius Ferguson, 31 of Benton Harbor - Sentenced to 144 months

Christopher Campbell, 23 of Benton Harbor - Sentenced to 30 months

Joshawn Wilson, 23 of Benton Harbor - Sentenced to 24 months

Jaylen Sulton, 21 of Benton Harbor - Sentenced to 27 months

Tipton Lamar Walker, 22 of Benton Harbor - Sentenced to 18 months

Marquis Davis, 24 of Benton Harbor - Sentenced to 30 months

Elisha Vary, 22 of Jackson - Sentenced to 41 months

The group stole over $275,000 in Walmart electronics and conducted fraudulent returns in the amount of $400,000.

“It isn’t just Walmart. It’s the whole community. It’s all of the people that go to Walmart to buy things that now have to pay more for things because Walmart has to pay for the theft, somehow. . . . Stealing money without violence is still theft, it’s still serious, and it’s still something that people need to be accountable for.”

“This crime not only affected a major retailer, it affected the lives of hundreds of Walmart employees. Some store associates had Walmart keys stolen from their hands as they opened electronic cases for the defendants. Others had their vests, name tags, and store radios stolen. One associate required emergency medical treatment after being assaulted during a theft. And countless Walmart employees were pressured by Adarius Ferguson while he made fraudulent returns.” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten explained. “My office is committed to intercepting and incapacitating fraudsters who threaten the integrity and safety of our communities and effectively raise the cost of goods for all consumers.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Michigan State Police partnered in the investigation, with support from dozens of law enforcement agencies across the country that investigated thefts and fraudulent returns at Walmart stores in their respective jurisdictions. “The crimes committed by Ferguson and his codefendants were not “victimless” thefts from a retail store. In addition to the financial loss to the store, these defendants created trauma to the victim salesclerks,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan.

