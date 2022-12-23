Lansing Police in search of 84-year-old man missing since Thursday
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are searching for an 84-year-old Alfredo Perez-Mendoza who was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday heading to Horrocks Farm Market in Delta Township.
Perez-Mendoza, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 170 pounds, and could be wearing a blue coat and khaki pants. He could also be driving a dark green Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, said in a press release from the Lansing Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
