Lansing Police in search of 84-year-old man missing since Thursday

Perez-Mendoza who was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday heading to Horrocks Farm Market in Delta...
Perez-Mendoza who was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday heading to Horrocks Farm Market in Delta Township.(Lansing Police Department)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are searching for an 84-year-old Alfredo Perez-Mendoza who was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday heading to Horrocks Farm Market in Delta Township.

Perez-Mendoza, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 170 pounds, and could be wearing a blue coat and khaki pants. He could also be driving a dark green Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, said in a press release from the Lansing Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of Saint Johns were arrested...
Two arrested in connection with 2018 homicide of hunter
Authorities tell News 10 that hot embers were festering in the building and the wind has caused...
Crews respond to a second fire at Knob Hill Apartment Complex in Okemos
Meridian Township Fire Department is responding to an active fire at 2300 Knob Hill Drive off...
1 killed in Knob Hill Apartment fire in Okemos
Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days continue into the weekend

Latest News

South Carolina sex offender sentenced for child exploitation following HSI Detroit investigation
Last of 7 Michigan defendants sentenced for nationwide wire fraud conspiracy targeting Walmart
With Friday and Saturday declared First Alert Weather Days, meteorologist Colton Cichoracki...
Snow, single digits, and gusty winds to end the week
How to dispose of holiday waste with these recycling tips