Lansing police to crack down on unsafe driving through Christmas Weekend

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing will enact a “Maximum Enforcement Period” in an effort to keep streets safe during the Christmas Weekend.

The Lansing Police Department said the combination of winter road conditions and holiday travel could lead to an increase in crashes.

Starting Friday at 6 p.m., officers will be on patrol seeking out unsafe driving practices - including seat belt violations, speeding, distracted and careless driving, and signs of driving while impaired.

Police are urging residents to drive sober, wear a seatbelt and to slow down.

The Lansing Police Department’s “Maximum Enforcement Period” will run until 6 a.m. Monday.

