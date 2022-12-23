Howell American Legion provides Christmas meals for first responders

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Veterans at the American Legion in Howell know what it’s like to serve their country and miss out on the holidays with family.

Now they are making it their duty to give first responders away from family on Christmas a hot holiday meal.

We visited the legion on Thursday to see how the Christmas feast is coming along. Volunteers there cut turkey, chopped onions and all the fixings for Sunday’s meal for people, who many of which may not be spending the holidays with their families.

“There’s a lot of people out there that aren’t as lucky as some of us,” said U.S Army Veteran and volunteer cook Thomas Stone.

That includes people who are working on Christmas day like first responders.

“They do a great job the first responders do, they do a lot of good things for us around here,” said Stone.

Stone served his country in the army, but now he said it’s his duty to serve his community. “I think it’s a great thing that the American Legion does that, the first responders they’re out there working and they can’t spend time with their family, or anything or have a good dinner.”

Volunteers helped prepare a holiday meal to give first responders something special this Christmas.

“It is so important because these are the people who are there for us when we need them the most,” said U.S Marine Corp Veteran Lauren Petrill.

Stone said first responders who get a meal from the legion are very grateful for the food and hospitality. “Stop in and thank us for it and tell us how much they appreciate it.”

Members of the legion said Thursday and Friday they are putting the finishing touches on the hot holiday meal so others can have a Merry Christmas.

Petrill said last year the legion served over 500 meals.

The Legion said the community is invited to join in on the holiday meal too. The meal will be served from 12-4 pm on Christmas day at 3265 West Grand River Road, Howell, MI 48843.

Carryout and delivery options are also available to residents of Livingston County. There will also be a handicapped-accessible bus for anyone needing a ride to and from the American Legion to dine in.

For questions about the meal, you can contact the American Legion at 517-546-2534.

