Howell American Legion provides Christmas meals for first responders

Volunteers made meals for those who were unable to spend the holidays with their families.
By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Veterans at the American Legion in Howell know what it’s like to serve their country and miss out on the holidays with family.

Now they are making it their duty to give first responders away from family on Christmas a hot holiday meal.

We visited the legion on Thursday to see how the Christmas feast is coming along. Volunteers there cut turkey, chopped onions and all the fixings for Sunday’s meal for people, who many of which may not be spending the holidays with their families.

“There’s a lot of people out there that aren’t as lucky as some of us,” said U.S Army Veteran and volunteer cook Thomas Stone.

That includes people who are working on Christmas day like first responders.

“They do a great job the first responders do, they do a lot of good things for us around here,” said Stone.

Stone served his country in the army, but now he said it’s his duty to serve his community. “I think it’s a great thing that the American Legion does that, the first responders they’re out there working and they can’t spend time with their family, or anything or have a good dinner.”

Volunteers helped prepare a holiday meal to give first responders something special this Christmas.

“It is so important because these are the people who are there for us when we need them the most,” said U.S Marine Corp Veteran Lauren Petrill.

Stone said first responders who get a meal from the legion are very grateful for the food and hospitality. “Stop in and thank us for it and tell us how much they appreciate it.”

Members of the legion said Thursday and Friday they are putting the finishing touches on the hot holiday meal so others can have a Merry Christmas.

Petrill said last year the legion served over 500 meals.

The Legion said the community is invited to join in on the holiday meal too. The meal will be served from 12-4 pm on Christmas day at 3265 West Grand River Road, Howell, MI 48843.

Carryout and delivery options are also available to residents of Livingston County. There will also be a handicapped-accessible bus for anyone needing a ride to and from the American Legion to dine in.

For questions about the meal, you can contact the American Legion at 517-546-2534.

More: Community news

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Township Fire Department is responding to an active fire at 2300 Knob Hill Drive off...
1 killed in Knob Hill Apartment fire in Okemos
Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of Saint Johns were arrested...
Two arrested in connection with 2018 homicide of hunter
Authorities tell News 10 that hot embers were festering in the building and the wind has caused...
Crews respond to a second fire at Knob Hill Apartment Complex in Okemos
Porch pirate of Bath Township caught
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days continue into the weekend

Latest News

Gold coin worth $2K dropped in Salvation Army red kettle in Jackson
Gold coin worth $2K dropped in Salvation Army red kettle in Jackson
Gold coin worth $2K dropped in Salvation Army red kettle in Jackson
Howell American Legion provides Christmas meals for first responders
Howell American Legion provides Christmas meals for first responders
WILX First Alert Weather team tracks Santa