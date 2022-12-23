How to dispose of holiday waste with these recycling tips

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holidays can get very busy, and recycling may not be your top priority. However, making your holiday season more sustainable can reduce waste.

It is important to know where to throw when disposing of any holiday waste this year. Alternatives to traditional wrapping paper include gift bags and recyclable paper to wrap your gifts.

According to the City of Lansing website, recycling properly can help reduce contamination in the City’s recycling stream.

There are a few items that either should not be in the recycling bin at all or require a little extra care before being placed in your curbside bin.

How should you prepare your recyclables?

Recyclables should be clean, dry, and empty

Do not use plastic bags to bundle your recyclables. Materials should be left loose in your bin.

Shredded paper must be placed in a paper bag with the word “Shred” written on it

What not to put in your recycling bin:

Bubble wrap

Cellophane

Plastic bags (try recycling shopping bags at your local grocery store)

Holiday lights

Ribbons

Bows

Batteries

Clothing and shoes

Electronics

Foam packaging

What can go in your recycling bin:

Cardboard and paper boxes from gifts and shoes

Wrapping paper that is plain (without glitter and embellishments)

Plain paper gift bags

Holiday cards and envelopes that do not have embellishments like glitter and glued-on decorations)

Sticky gift tags are not recyclable by themselves, but they are acceptable if affixed to an envelope or wrapping paper)

More about recycling can be found here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.