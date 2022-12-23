Halfway through a 3-day stretch of First Alert Weather

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Friday and Saturday declared First Alert Weather Days, meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at what to expect as we round out the week.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 23, 2022

  • Average High: 34º Average Low 22º
  • Lansing Record High: 60° 2015
  • Lansing Record Low: -16° 1896
  • Jackson Record High: 61º 2015
  • Jackson Record Low: -12º 1989

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of Saint Johns were arrested...
Two arrested in connection with 2018 homicide of hunter
Authorities tell News 10 that hot embers were festering in the building and the wind has caused...
Crews respond to a second fire at Knob Hill Apartment Complex in Okemos
Meridian Township Fire Department is responding to an active fire at 2300 Knob Hill Drive off...
1 killed in Knob Hill Apartment fire in Okemos
Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days continue into the weekend

Latest News

First Alert Weather Days continue as travel remains difficult
Lansing City Hall
People’s Council of Lansing to protest City’s ‘Code Blue’ for disregard of unhoused population
Perez-Mendoza who was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday heading to Horrocks Farm Market in Delta...
Lansing Police in search of 84-year-old man missing since Thursday
South Carolina sex offender sentenced for child exploitation following HSI Detroit investigation