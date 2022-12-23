Gold coin worth $2K dropped in Salvation Army red kettle in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Another gold coin was anonymously donated to the Salvation Army - this time in Jackson.

The one-ounce American Eagle gold coin was found over the weekend inside a red kettle at a Walmart store. It’s estimated to be worth between $1,800 and $2,100.

“The tradition of people anonymously donating valuable gold coins to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign dates back years,” said Major Matt Grindle with the Salvation Army of Jackson County. “This is a sign that people in our community continue to open their hearts and give in a variety of ways and means, and we are so grateful.”

Earlier in December, a 1980 South African gold Krugerrand worth about $1,765 was donated in St. Clair Shores.

