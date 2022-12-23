Gold coin worth $2K dropped in Salvation Army red kettle in Jackson

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Another gold coin was anonymously donated to the Salvation Army - this time in Jackson.

The one-ounce American Eagle gold coin was found over the weekend inside a red kettle at a Walmart store. It’s estimated to be worth between $1,800 and $2,100.

“The tradition of people anonymously donating valuable gold coins to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign dates back years,” said Major Matt Grindle with the Salvation Army of Jackson County. “This is a sign that people in our community continue to open their hearts and give in a variety of ways and means, and we are so grateful.”

Earlier in December, a 1980 South African gold Krugerrand worth about $1,765 was donated in St. Clair Shores.

More information on the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign can be found here.

More: Community news

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Township Fire Department is responding to an active fire at 2300 Knob Hill Drive off...
1 killed in Knob Hill Apartment fire in Okemos
Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of Saint Johns were arrested...
Two arrested in connection with 2018 homicide of hunter
Authorities tell News 10 that hot embers were festering in the building and the wind has caused...
Crews respond to a second fire at Knob Hill Apartment Complex in Okemos
Porch pirate of Bath Township caught
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days continue into the weekend

Latest News

Gold coin worth $2K dropped in Salvation Army red kettle in Jackson
Howell American Legion provides Christmas meals for first responders
Howell American Legion provides Christmas meals for first responders
Howell American Legion provides Christmas meals for first responders
WILX First Alert Weather team tracks Santa