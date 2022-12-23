Former World Cup Winner Dies

Soccer
Soccer(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
-LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association says World Cup winner George Cohen has died. He was 83. Cohen played on England’s World Cup-winning team in 1966. The right back played every minute of the victorious campaign on home soil. He made 37 appearances for his national team. A cause of death was not announced. The defender played his entire club career for Fulham. He made 459 appearances for the team between 1956 and 1969. He retired from playing at 29 after a serious knee injury. He was the vice-captain for England when the team beat West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

