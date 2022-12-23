Former Spartan Conklin Agrees to New Deal With Browns

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) following an NFL football game against the...
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells AP that right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension with the Cleveland Browns. Conklin was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he signed in 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the new deal. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the extension. Conklin bounced back this season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in 2021. The 28-year-old pushed himself during rehab to get back and has started 12 games after sitting out the first two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

