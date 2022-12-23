First Alert Weather Day: Current road conditions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We will have snow on and off Friday into Saturday, but the focus of News 10′s First Alert Weather Days will be the gusty winds and arctic air.

Pinpoint Doppler Radar is showing light to moderate snow in the area. The predicted wind gusts on Friday will be in the 40 to 50-mph range. These winds will cause blowing snow and you team it up with temperatures near 10 will make for slippery driving conditions across the area.

More snow is expected on Friday. If you have to be on the roads, it is important to slow down and give yourself extra time on your commute to get to where you need to go safely.

Plows are out on the roads. However, the roads can still be difficult to see. Plows are clearing main roads like highways first.

With plows being out make sure you are slowing down because not every road will be clear. The road conditions are dangerous from the snow. But also, from the potential of ice on the ground.

News 10 will continue to have our live team coverage about Friday and Saturday weather and the current road conditions

