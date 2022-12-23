Conforto Signs With Giants

New York Mets' Michael Conforto hits a three-run home run off Kansas City Royals starting...
New York Mets' Michael Conforto hits a three-run home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) (KY3)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Outfielder Michael Conforto has agreed to a $36 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that includes an opt out after the first season. A person with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed the move on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. The Giants lost out on shortstop Carlos Correa earlier in the week when a concern with his surgically repaired right ankle arose during the medical evaluation process. Correa’s $350 million, 13-year deal fell through, and he agreed instead with the New York Mets on a $315 million, 12-year contract.

