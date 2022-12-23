Bauer Reinstated to Baseball Via Arbitrator

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, June 6, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer has been reinstated by Major League Baseball’s independent arbitrator, allowing the pitcher to resume his career at the start of the 2023 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was given an unprecedented two-season suspension without pay by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29. The suspension was for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a San Diego woman said Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. Bauer denied the accusation. Major League Baseball said arbitrator Martin Scheinman upheld a 194-game suspension but reinstated Bauer immediately. The suspension will cost Bauer more than $37 million in salary.

