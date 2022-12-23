AG Nessel urges Appellate Court to reject attack on Federal LGBTQ Anti-Discrimination Protections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 19 other attorneys general, led by California, as an impartial adviser in Tennessee v. Department of Education in support of the rights of the more than 20 million lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ) Americans to live, work, and pursue an education free from discrimination. Under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, federal protections against sex-based discrimination necessarily guard against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in both schools and the workplace.

Before the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, a group of states led by Tennessee are seeking to undermine the established interpretation of the law and its protections against LGBTQ discrimination, a challenge to recent guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). In the friend-of-the-court brief, the coalition highlighted the pervasive harms of such discrimination and urges the appellate court to reject the current attack on LGBTQ rights should the court address the substantive challenge raised by the plaintiffs.

“It is unfortunate that some states still seek to deny the LGBTQ community the protections they have fought for and won over the years,” Nessel said. “Rather than attempting to strip their residents of protections, states should be ensuring that each person has the same opportunity to live a full and productive life regardless of gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

The court challenge that Tennessee is leading is contrary to established law and contrary to the challenging states’ own best interests.

Nessel continues to say that LGBTQ residents make significant contributions to their communities when they have the freedom and liberty to do so.

“I am proud to stand with my colleagues in supporting the interpretation of Title VII and Title IX in the guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Education and EEOC.”

The coalition states rely on Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VII) and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) to protect their residents, workers, and students from discrimination according to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office. The guidance documents at issue in this case correctly effectuate these statutes’ mandates, in turn making them more effective and of greater benefit to the states and their residents.

A copy of the brief can be found here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.