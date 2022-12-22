What the Tech: Shipping delays and your options

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - FedEx, Amazon, UPS, and the US Postal Service are feverishly working to deliver packages on time.

But what if something you order doesn’t arrive when it’s supposed to? What can you do if an item is delivered late, or if it never arrives at all?

You may be able to get your money back, or at least a credit from Amazon.

Most of us pay $140 for an Amazon Prime membership for the 2-day free shipping. But even if the package doesn’t show up in a week, according to Amazon it may still be on time.

Amazon’s 2-day shipping clock doesn’t start until the item is shipped not when you place the order. If an item is sold out, like the Echo Show, even if it doesn’t arrive in 5-6 months, it can still fall within the 2-day window delivery window.

If an item is in stock and doesn’t arrive within two days of shipping, you can ask Amazon to make amends. Amazon’s policy doesn’t spell it out, but if you search for “Amazon Delayed” delivery, you can make your case. If you’re polite about it, you could get a small credit as an apology for the delay.

Some shoppers report getting a 1-month extension on their Prime membership. But there’s no guarantee.

What if you don’t get something you ordered from another company? The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) says you should contact the seller to resolve the problem. If that doesn’t work and your credit card is charged, dispute the charge with your credit card company. If you used a debit card, contact your bank. But fair warning, you may not have much recourse if the money already left your account.

Before ordering something you see on Facebook, in an email, or on a website, check out the company by searching for it on Google.

And if you’ve ever ordered anything with a debit card, go to the company’s website and make sure it isn’t saved there.

The FCC has more information on what to do if your debit card has been used to make a purchase that doesn’t show up on time.

