What the Tech: Gifts for him

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re still looking for the perfect gift for someone on your list, we’ve got you covered. Especially if you’re looking for something to give to a dad, uncle, or any man on your list.

Consumer tech reporter Jamey Tucker is rounding up some of the best gadgets and gizmos of the year.

There’s something about dads and power tools. We all love them, and they make great gifts for any man with a garage. There are a few things though you may not have thought about that’ll make dad very happy.

You can never have too many flashlights in the house. The Anker Bolder flashlights are the perfect size for a glove box, drawer, or just for the bedside table. These are bright and he can focus the beam on a wide area or target a certain area.

For brighter lights, the Infinity X1 is a powerhouse. The smaller X1 has a brightness of 2500 lumen. This monster offers a brightness of 5000 lumens. All the flashlights run on batteries, but they’re also rechargeable through a USB cable and will stay charged for months.

When it comes to power, portable electric generators are great for tailgates and backyard parties, or for when the power goes out. They recharge through a standard wall outlet and hold a charge for months.

My favorite is the Ecoflow Delta. Anker makes one as well. They’re powerful enough to keep a refrigerator running for up to 12 hours.

If dad loves camping, pair the power station with a foldable and portable solar panel. These keep those generators working even when the battery dies.

Dashcams can be helpful if they’re ever in an accident. The records HD video when they pull out of the driveway. With cameras pointing forward and to the rear, he’ll capture anything that happens on the road. If something happens, he can save the video with just a tap on the screen. Many insurance companies now accept dashcam videos as evidence in crashes.

All of these items are for sale online, but you better hurry - the last day to order and have it arrive in time for Christmas is closing in.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.