LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday, Friday and Saturday First Alert Weather Days due to significant impacts that are expected as a strong winter storm moves through.

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk for an updated look at what to expect.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 22, 2022

  • Average High: 34º Average Low 22º
  • Lansing Record High: 57° 1941
  • Lansing Record Low: -15° 1870
  • Jackson Record High: 61º 2015
  • Jackson Record Low: -12º 1989

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Township Fire Department is responding to an active fire at 2300 Knob Hill Drive off...
Crews respond to deadly fire at Knob Hill Apartments
Porch pirate of Bath Township caught
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days continue into the weekend
Okemos apartment fire displaces dozens of families just before Christmas
Okemos apartment fire displaces dozens of families just before Christmas
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
29-year-old woman reportedly stabbed by man in Jackson County

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days continue into the weekend
Chong Moua Yang was found dead in the Rose Lake game area in November 2018. His backpack, gun,...
Two arrested in connection with 2018 homicide of hunter
Multiple crews previously responded to a fire on Wednesday just after 11 a.m.
Crews respond to a second fire at Knob Hill Apartment Complex in Okemos
Breaking News Alert News 10
NEWS 10 BNA