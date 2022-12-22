Unborn baby killed after expectant mom, 9 months pregnant, shot in back

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Javier Williams. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Police are investigating a shooting in South Carolina that killed a man and killed a pregnant woman’s unborn child.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the woman was nine months pregnant and shot in the back. Although she survived, her unborn baby did not.

Officers were called to the Cardinal Glenn apartments around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of gunshots.

By the time police arrived, the two shooting victims had already been taken to the hospital. Witnesses told officers that the man and woman were getting inside their car when a suspect approached them and shot them.

The male victim, identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Goode, was shot in the leg and died at the hospital Wednesday morning.

The female victim was shot in the back and suffered non-life-threatening injuries but lost her unborn child.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Javier Williams. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder.

Records show Williams had just bailed out of jail on Monday, the day prior to the shooting, for gun and drug charges that he received a few days before.

On Wednesday, Williams appeared in court where a judge told him he could face the death penalty for the murder charge. He also faces a total of up to 45 years in prison for other charges related to the shooting, including attempted murder and possession of a machine gun.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Township Fire Department is responding to an active fire at 2300 Knob Hill Drive off...
Crews respond to deadly fire at Knob Hill Apartments
Porch pirate of Bath Township caught
First Alert Weather Day
Today, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days
Okemos apartment fire displaces dozens of families just before Christmas
Okemos apartment fire displaces dozens of families just before Christmas
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
29-year-old woman reportedly stabbed by man in Jackson County

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
GOP releases their own Jan. 6 report focusing on security failure
Multiple crews previously responded to a fire on Wednesday just after 11 a.m.
Crews respond to a second fire at Knob Hill Apartment Complex in Okemos
FILE - A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provide a new wall between the United...
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border
Travelers walk to Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
Temperatures fall far and fast as winter storm threatens US
Breaking News Alert News 10
NEWS 10 BNA