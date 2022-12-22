Two arrested in connection with 2018 homicide of hunter

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the homicide of a hunter in Bath Township.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrests on Thursday, 4 years, 1 month, and 6 days after Chong Moua Yang was found shot and killed at the Rose Lake State Game Area.

Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of Saint Johns were arrested late Wednesday night by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team for the 2018 cold case homicide.

Olson and Rodway were arraigned Thursday in the 64-A District Court in Ionia with:

One count of Felony Murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole; and

One count of Felony Firearm, a two-year felony.

Yang frequently hunted in the Rose Lake State Game Area, but his wife was alarmed when he hadn’t returned home. When his family arrived at the area to search for him, they found his car in the parking lot. They then followed two sets of footprints which led them to his body.

When police arrived, they found the victim lying face down with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. His gun and other items were missing.

A $20,000 reward had been offered for information about Yang’s death.

According to the Attorney General’s office, witness testimony and a plastic bag with hunting spray that was recovered near the scene led police to Olson and Rodway. Nessel alleges that the defendants killed Yang while hunting, and stole the victim’s headlamp, knife, backpack, and shotgun.

“The Bath Township Police Department worked closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other local agencies and prosecutors to gather evidence, establish a timeline of events, and locate the defendants,” said Nessel. “I am grateful for their persistence and hard work in pursuing this case. Chong Yang’s family deserves justice, and we are working hard to make sure they receive it.”

Olson and Rodway are scheduled for a probable cause conference on January 5, 2023, and a preliminary hearing on January 12, 2023. Both are being held without bond.

