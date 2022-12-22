Steelers’ Pickett To Receive Extra Protection

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is taking extra precautions as he returns from the concussion protocol for a second time this season. Pickett will wear a larger helmet that offers more protection for the back of his head when the Steelers face Las Vegas on Christmas Eve. Pickett says each of the two concussions he’s sustained this season came when the back of his head hit the Acrisure Stadium turf. Pickett added he’s not worried that he’s become concussion prone and believes the decision to have him miss a win over Carolina on Dec. 18 was the right call.

