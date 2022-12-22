Safer sleep for Michigan children after surprise $30K donation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sleepopolis and Helix Sleep surprised the organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace with a $30,000 donation dedicated to building and delivering beds to children who do not have a bed to sleep in. $25,000 of the donation was pioneered by Sleepopolis. Additional support came from Helix Sleep with a donation of $5,000.

These funds will go toward providing beds and a safe sleeping situation for children in need through Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s 300+ local chapters nationwide.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace local chapters throughout Michigan:

Auburn

Cedar Springs

Flushing

Holland

Kelloggsville

Lansing

Muskegon

Plainwell

Western Wayne County

Wexford/Missaukee

“All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads,” said Mark Adcock, President of SHP Belmont. “Across the US, too many children go without a bed, which can affect their happiness and health. We are endlessly grateful to Sleepopolis and Helix Sleep for this donation and their continued support of our mission to build, assemble and deliver high-quality beds to children and families in need.”

Sleepopolis runs a month-long giveaway on their website known as “25 Days of Giving” every December. A new mattress is awarded daily to a lucky winner. Participants can enter the giveaway by following a series of steps through their social media accounts. In 2021, the campaign reached a new level with the surprise donation to Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

According to Adcock, it costs roughly $265 to assemble a new bed, meaning this donation will provide funds to donate over 100 beds and mattresses to children in need.

More information on Sleep in Heavenly Peace or contribution information can be found by visiting their website at shpbeds.org.

