Pewamo-Westphalia’s Troy Wertman signs with Central Michigan

PEWAMO, Mich. (WILX) - After a highly decorated varsity football career that produced over 3,500 total yards and 53 touchdowns, among many other accolades, Pewamo-Westphalia do-it-all senior Troy Wertman signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play Division 1 football at Central Michigan.

Wertman becomes just the second Pirate to take his football career to the D1 level.

“It’s a great feeling obviously, it’s been a dream my whole life,” Wertman, who signed with CMU as an athlete, said. “So just to finally like get it secured and get it in writing, it’s great.”

Wertman did a little bit of everything, including playing quarterback, running back, linebacker and became one of the best punters in the country.

It’s that do-it-all mentality that Wertman knows will travel with him to Mt. Pleasant.

“I’ll do everything the coaches ask, whatever they need. I mean, athlete’s kind of a broad term,” Wertman said. “You need me to run the ball, throw the ball, catch the ball, tackle the ball, you can guarantee that I’m gonna give you my best.”

As for what drew him to CMU, Wertman cited a snowy November rivalry game against Western Michigan.

After attending that game, Wertman knew CMU was the right fit for him.

“It’s pretty cool. Central just happened to be the right place.”

