Michiganders leaving for holidays ahead of winter storm

DeWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of people across Michigan are expected to hit the road for the holiday weekend.

But many families are moving up their trip to make sure they get to their celebration safely.

“We spend Christmas every year, except the last two, with my in-laws in Chicago,” said Kelly Miller.

Miller was planning to make that trip Friday, but now she’s looking at leaving Wednesday night or early Thursday. Which makes a hectic week even more hectic.

“As a mom, I have a daughter, so we are trying to make sure all the Christmas presents are bought, we’ve got to get everything wrapped, laundry, pack. I’m sure all the other moms can relate,” said Miller.

She’s not the only one getting out of town before the storm. Jasmine Hatcher flew out of Lansing Wednesday to see family in North Carolina.

It meant a lot to her to catch a flight Wednesday.

“I haven’t seen any of my family or anything. I moved here by myself. I haven’t seen them for a few months. It would be my first holiday season alone and it would be pretty crappy,” said Hatcher.

Michigan State Police was already planning for troopers on the highway looking for speeders and drunk drivers.

Troopers said when you factor in a storm, they are expecting to be busy over the weekend.

“With more traffic on the road, that’s a challenge in itself and with the crashes and the road conditions and people going in the ditch, that’s another challenge,” said Trp. Scott Williams.

Miller said even with the last-minute changes, she’s looking forward to spending holidays with family.

“It’s getting all the cousins together who haven’t really been together for the holidays in the past couple of years. Just that time to spend with family, open presents from Santa together, and just gather around to have the traditional holiday meals,” said Miller.

If you’re flying out this week, make sure to check your flight status.

Many airlines are already offering waivers for people who change their plans now.

