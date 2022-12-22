Meridian Township to pay off Central Fire Station 3 years early

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Central Fire Station in Meridian Township will be paid off three years early.

In 2012, voters approved a 15-year levy to finance the construction of a new Central Fire Station, which was expected to be paid off in 2028. City officials announced Wednesday that due to higher-than-expected revenue, they will be able to pay off the debt in 2025, which would save taxpayers more than $822,000 in principal and interest costs.

“We are pleased to be in a position to pay off our debt early and save our taxpayers an additional three years of bond payments,” said Township Supervisor Patricia Herring Jackson. “Over the past few years, we have increased the number of paramedics on staff, purchased new ambulances and fire trucks and built a new fire station. The Township Board is fully committed to providing our firefighter/paramedics the necessary equipment to provide exemplary customer care.”

