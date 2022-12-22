List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large winter storm is bring severe weather and snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for eleven Michigan counties. Active weather alerts can be found here.

During snow emergencies, vehicles must be removed from all streets for public works to perform winter maintenance. Vehicles that are not removed can be ticketed or towed.

Clinton County

Eaton County

Hillsdale County

The City of Hillsdale has a snow emergency anytime there are more than four inches of snow. Hillsdale is expected to get at least five inches of snow.

Ingham County

Jackson County

Livingston County

Howell has a snow emergency from 4 a.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Village of Fowlerville and the City of Brighton have both declared snow emergencies starting 8 p.m. Thursday that end noon Saturday.

Village of Pinckney has declared a snow emergency starting at 5 p.m. Thursday that ends noon Saturday.

Shiawassee County

