List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan

Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large winter storm is bring severe weather and snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for eleven Michigan counties. Active weather alerts can be found here.

During snow emergencies, vehicles must be removed from all streets for public works to perform winter maintenance. Vehicles that are not removed can be ticketed or towed.

Clinton County

Eaton County

Hillsdale County

Ingham County

Jackson County

Livingston County

  • Howell has a snow emergency from 4 a.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Saturday.
  • Village of Fowlerville and the City of Brighton have both declared snow emergencies starting 8 p.m. Thursday that end noon Saturday.
  • Village of Pinckney has declared a snow emergency starting at 5 p.m. Thursday that ends noon Saturday.

Shiawassee County

If you know of a snow emergency that we don’t have listed, let us know at newstips@wilx.com.

