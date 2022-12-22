Lansing Fire Department gives tips on having a safe holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many of us, the holiday season means more time with family and friends, but a lot of our traditions can be dangerous.

Ahead of Christmas Weekend, the Lansing Fire Department is urging people to be extra careful. Lansing fire marshal Mark Burger said the holiday season is busy for the department.

“We do have an uptick in fires during the months of November and December,” Burger said.

Some of our favorite ways to celebrate can come with some not-so-hidden dangers, most of which are found in the kitchen. Burger said there are multiple reasons why that could be - people cook more at home this time of year and they entertain more people at home. Cooking with distractions can be a recipe for fire.

“If I tell you that 80% of the fires that start on the planet are cooking fires, then 80% of the fires we have on this planet are preventable,” Burger said.

However, cooking isn’t the only culprit. Even with the use of LED lights, Christmas trees are still a leading cause of holiday fires. Even fake trees can cause fires.

“You want to make sure that we’re watering trees,” Burger said. “If you have a real tree, you’re keeping them watered, the lights are in good shape you’re using good wiring.”

Space heaters are also responsible for multiple fires. Officials urge people to keep space heaters at least three feet from any combustible surface or material.

Burger recommends always keeping things around your bed that you might need in the event of a fire - shoes, slippers and winter coats - so you’re always prepared, just in case.

Above all else, make sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

“They save more lives than any other tool we have for fires,” Burger said.

