Jonesville Police Department seeking a woman for alleged theft

She is wanted for questioning in a larceny complaint.
She is wanted for questioning in a larceny complaint.(Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As shared by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the Jonesville Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is wanted for questioning in a theft complaint.

If you recognize the woman, authorities ask that you contact Jonesville Police Department at 517-849-2101 or 517-439-9918.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Township Fire Department is responding to an active fire at 2300 Knob Hill Drive off...
Multiple crews respond to fire at Knob Hill Apartments
Porch pirate of Bath Township caught
First Alert Weather Day
Today, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days
Okemos apartment fire displaces dozens of families just before Christmas
Okemos apartment fire displaces dozens of families just before Christmas
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
No major injuries reported in school bus rollover crash in Calhoun County

Latest News

Michigan State Police encourages Michiganders to prepare for upcoming severe weather
(Source: MGN)
Heavy snow, gusty winds make for dangerous Thursday travel
Sleepopolis and Helix Sleep surprised the team at Sleep in Heavenly Peace with a $30,000...
Safer sleep for Michigan children after surprise $30K donation
First Alert Weather Day
Today, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days