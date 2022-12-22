How to keep your pets safe during severe weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Experts are urging people to bring their pets inside during cold weather.

If your dog spends most of the day outside, it must be in a dry, draft-free shelter. Make sure to check your pet’s water dish to make sure it isn’t frozen.

If your dog has short hair, they might enjoy a sweater or coat. You should limit outdoor activity to 10-15 minutes.

Make sure to wipe down their paws to remove any salt or any other snow-melting chemicals they may have picked up.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.