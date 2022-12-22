How to keep your pets safe during severe weather

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Experts are urging people to bring their pets inside during cold weather.

If your dog spends most of the day outside, it must be in a dry, draft-free shelter. Make sure to check your pet’s water dish to make sure it isn’t frozen.

If your dog has short hair, they might enjoy a sweater or coat. You should limit outdoor activity to 10-15 minutes.

Make sure to wipe down their paws to remove any salt or any other snow-melting chemicals they may have picked up.

