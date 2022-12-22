LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Thursday, Friday, and Saturday being declared First Alert Weather Days, chief meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to take an in-depth look at what to expect.
Heavy snow and gusty winds will make for dangerous travel
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 22, 2022
- Average High: 34º Average Low 22º
- Lansing Record High: 57° 1941
- Lansing Record Low: -15° 1870
- Jackson Record High: 61º 2015
- Jackson Record Low: -12º 1989
