LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Thursday, Friday, and Saturday being declared First Alert Weather Days, chief meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to take an in-depth look at what to expect.

More:

Heavy snow and gusty winds will make for dangerous travel

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 22, 2022

  • Average High: 34º Average Low 22º
  • Lansing Record High: 57° 1941
  • Lansing Record Low: -15° 1870
  • Jackson Record High: 61º 2015
  • Jackson Record Low: -12º 1989

